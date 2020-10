Deloris Mae Darst, 78 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday Oct. 21 at NHC of Glasgow.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence & Mary Hundel Darst. She was a member of the Campground Methodist Church.

She is survived by one son-Kenneth and one Daughter Debra Shipley

Graveside service will be 1pm Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Campground Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sego Funeral Home.