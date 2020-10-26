Danny Sarver, 75, of Adolphus, KY passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence. The Adolphus, KY native was a self employed logger, former land developer and a professional oil driller. He was a son of the late Henry Osco Sarver and Gladdie Devola McGuffey Sarver.

He is survived by his wife: Pam Sarver, Adolphus, KY;

1 daughter: Danna Kaye Sarver, Bowling Green, KY;

1 brother: Douglas Sarver, Adolphus, KY;

3 sisters: Diane Howard and husband, Ronnie and Debbie Wheat and husband, Jimmy, all of Scottsville, KY; Dana Leach, Bowling Green, KY;

3 granddaughters: Amelia Brayden, Avery Blaine and Ainsley Brielle and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 1 brother: DeWayne Sarver.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Feral West and Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday and after 7:00 A.M. until funeral time Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. The family asks that face masks be used at ALL times and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.