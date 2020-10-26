Monday 26th October 2020
Bro. Billy Gene Holman

Bro. Billy Gene Holman, 77, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Medical Center at Scottsville.  The Lafayette, TN native was a former employee of General Electric, A.O. Smith, Federal Mogul and Smucker’s, a member of Oak Dale General Baptist Church where he served as Sunday school teacher and church trustee, an ordained General Baptist Minister, a Viet Nam U.S. Army veteran and member of Halfrey Dalton V.F.W. Post 5712.  He was a son of the late Thomas Estell Holman and Hattie Roalin Holman.

He is survived by his wife: Jessie Raydell Holman, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Robin Casada, Scottsville, KY;

1 grandson: J.T. Casada, Scottsville, KY;

1 sister: Shirley Brawner, Westmoreland, TN;

Several nieces and nephews;

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Earl Holman, Charlie Holman and Ray Holman and 3 sisters: Velma Rittenberry, Earline Claiborne and Rulene Brown.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Halloway and Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 7:00 A.M. Wednesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.  According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are recommended and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.

