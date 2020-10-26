Bro. Billy Gene Holman, 77, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Lafayette, TN native was a former employee of General Electric, A.O. Smith, Federal Mogul and Smucker’s, a member of Oak Dale General Baptist Church where he served as Sunday school teacher and church trustee, an ordained General Baptist Minister, a Viet Nam U.S. Army veteran and member of Halfrey Dalton V.F.W. Post 5712. He was a son of the late Thomas Estell Holman and Hattie Roalin Holman.

He is survived by his wife: Jessie Raydell Holman, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Robin Casada, Scottsville, KY;

1 grandson: J.T. Casada, Scottsville, KY;

1 sister: Shirley Brawner, Westmoreland, TN;

Several nieces and nephews;

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Earl Holman, Charlie Holman and Ray Holman and 3 sisters: Velma Rittenberry, Earline Claiborne and Rulene Brown.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Halloway and Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 7:00 A.M. Wednesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are recommended and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.