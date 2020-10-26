Monday 26th October 2020
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Oct. 19, 2020

GLASGOW, Ky. – The following marriage licenses were issued from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2020.

Amanda G. Hopkins, 26, of Louisville, and Christopher A. Montgomery, 27, Nashville, Tenn.

Samantha H. McCarty, 23, of Bowling Green, and Jonathan T. Brock, 26, of Bowling Green.

Jessica R. Craft, 45, of Smiths Grove, and Richard Lee Blair, 57, of Glasgow.

Lacey R. Blankenship, 34, of Scottsville, and Kenny R. Kimball II, 33, of Corbin.

Chase M. Trent Samuels, 21, of Glasgow, and Jared E. Cazad, 20, of Louisville.

Michelle R. Miller, 31, of Louisville, and Timothy M. Jewell, 29, of Glasgow.

Stephanie D. Carney, 40, of Cave City, and Kenny R. Lewis, 41, of Glasgow.

Madison Elizabeth E. Anderson, 20, of Glasgow, and Nicholas Alec S. Harrison, 20, of Glasgow.

Kylee D. Pipgrass, 21, of Lexington, and Nicholas R. Meredith, 21, of Louisville.

