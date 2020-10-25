Virginia Lou Isenberg Word, age 77 of Fountain Run, KY was passed away October 23, 2020 at NHC in Glasgow after a lengthy illness.

Virginia was born on January 1, 1943, a daughter of the late Jimmie C. and Etta Mae (Isenburg) Isenberg.

On May 15, 1965, she married Billy Hale Word in Franklin, KY. They were married for 55 years.

She was a member of the Old Brick Fountain Run Missionary Baptist Church. She was saved and became a member in December of 1988. She was a member of the Eastern Star and of the Fountain Run Homemakers.

She is survived by her husband, Billy H. Word, of Fountain Run, KY; sister-in-law, Joan Isenberg, brother-in-law, Billy Melton, nieces and nephews, Jeff (Teresa) Welsh, Eddie (Becky) Welsh, Fay (Gary) Houchens, Greg (Sondra) Welsh, Charles Welsh, Sonya Welsh, Kenika (Chad) Withrow, Tammie Isenberg, and Kevin Melton.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Clay Isenberg, sisters-in-law, Virginia Welsh and Joyce Melton; brothers-in-law, George Richard Word and Bobby Joe Word, and nephews, Jimmie Carter Isenberg and Tony Melton.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Fountain Run Funeral Home at 11:00 AM with Bro. Timmy Eaton officiating. Burial to follow in Wood Cemetery.

Visitation is Tuesday, October 27, from 4-8 PM, at Fountain Run Funeral Home, and again on Wednesday morning after 8 AM until service time.

For the protection of Mrs. Word’s family it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Gov. Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. No public lounge is available at this time due to Covid-19.