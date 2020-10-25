Victoria Alyne Sutherland, 64, of Cave City, passed away at her home with her devoted family by her side, on Friday October 23, 2020. She was born in Greenville, OH on October 17, 1956 to the late Jackie William Sewell and Myrtie Alyne “Aggie” Crabtree Sewell. Victoria was the owner and operator of Holiday Lights and Magic, a company she built from the ground up and had clients such as Pigeon Forge, TN, Dollywood, and Gatlinburg, just to name a few. Vicki has had a wonderful life and was never afraid to take a stand on what she believed. She loved the lord and her family dearly. She always tells us “don’t forget to dance as I did, always dance”.

She will be sorely missed by her three daughters, Tracy Sutherland, Amanda Evans, and Allynah Sutherland (Will) all of Glasgow: grandchildren, Kaleb Pedigo (Hailey), Madison Evans (Brittany) and Rheagan Lindner; great grandchildren, Isabella Pedigo, Kye Pedigo, and Caroline Pedigo; brothers, Bill Sewell (Michelle) of Centerville Ohio, Jack Sewell (Leonore) of Miamisburg, Ohio

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Phil Sewell.

Funeral service will be 1:00pm Tuesday, October 27th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Tuesday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

All those who wish to honor and remember Ms. Sutherland in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.