Melissa Gay Kidd age 58 of Munfordville passed away Friday, Oct. 23 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

She was born in Elizabethtown on April 28, 1962. Melissa was the manager of McDonalds in Munfordville and she attended Creekside Church in Bonnieville.

She was preceded in death by her father Carlton Kidd.

Melissa is survived by her children Brandi Kidd of Munfordville and Dylan Asher of Bowling Green

her mother Jean Kidd of Hardyville, her brother Dewayne Kidd & his wife Minerva of Bonnieville

two nephews Coty Kidd and Christian Kidd, one niece Cecily Kidd Richards and great nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Melissa Gay Kidd will be 1pm Monday, Oct. 26 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Timberlake Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-8pm and will continue after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.