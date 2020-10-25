Marjorie Grider Shugart, 80, Hiseville, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare Center. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Haskell and Inus Sneed Grider. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include four children: Richard, Joe, Patricia, and Randy; one brother, Kenneth Grider of Hiseville; two sisters: Belinda Grider Bishop and Carolyn Grider Bishop both of Florida; a special niece, Wilma Grider along with several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother Cecil Grider and one sister Helen Bond.

Mrs. Shugart chose cremation with no services. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.