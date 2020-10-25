Malena Barrick 47, of Glasgow, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Bowling Green Medical Center. She was born November 21, 1973 to her father, Eddie Wade and the late Shelia (Bailey) Wade. Malena was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She is survived by one brother, Bobby Wade and his friend (Penny Shirley) of Glasgow; stepmother, Dottie Wade of Glasgow; one daughter, Madison Barrick of Glasgow; a special friend, Steve Moore of Glasgow; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Malena is proceeded in death by her sister, Cindy Wade and her grandparents.

There will be a graveside service for Malena, Sunday October 25, at 3:00 pm in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.