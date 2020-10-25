Lisa Mae Vaughn, age 58, of Glasgow, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow on November 13, 1961 to the late Wayne Robert Shoemaker and the late Alice (Pedigo) Shoemaker. She was a member of Savoyard Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Jay Schooley (Stacey) of Hiseville; two daughters, Jenna Clark (Troy) of Glasgow and Sue Gomez of Glasgow; four sisters, Beverly Shoemaker of Glasgow, Debra Bigger (Jack) of Hicksville, OH, Sharon Neal (Ronnie) of Glasgow and Tina Husted (Lewis) of Glasgow; one brother, Terry Shoemaker (Dale) of Glasgow; eight grandchildren, Alexis Schooley, Antonio Gomez, Rosa Gomez, Isaiah Clark, Caden Clark, Cambryn Clark, Mason Bennett, and Bentley Schooley one great grandchild, Westyn Powell; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Vaughn; two brothers, Steve Shoemaker and Jeff McCluskey.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, October 26th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home.

All those who wish to honor and remember Ms. Vaughn in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those

in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to assist with funeral expenses.