Regina Parrish, 67, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired Teacher at Allen Academy, a founding firefighter and auxillary board member of East Allen Volunteer Fire Department for 21 years, a member of Allen County Democratic Women’s Club where she served as a former President, a member of Scottsville Chapter #60 Order of Eastern Star, attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She was the first Conceal Carry Deadly Weapon instructor in Kentucky, former tax accountant and EMT and loved traveling. She was a daughter of the late Delos Sims Graves and Novice Dean Smith Graves.

She is survived by her husband: Hal Parrish, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Haley Parrish, Scottsville, KY;

2 granddaughters: Gracie Parrish and Willow Garmon, both of Scottsville, KY;

She was preceded in death by 1 brother: David Sims Graves.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Maxie McGuffey and Bro. Tim Meador officiating and burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Saturday and after 8:00 A.M. Sunday until funeral time. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus or Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are recommended and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.