Watch The New Teaser Trailer For Netflix’s ‘The Prom’ Movie Musical

James Corden, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and more star in the teaser trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Ryan Murphy movie The Prom. The film, based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical of the same name, is set to hit select theaters in December and will begin streaming on Dec. 11.

The teaser trailer shows Broadway stars Dee Dee Allen (Streep) and Barry Glickman (Corden) taking a small Indiana town by storm as high-school student, Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) just wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend (Ariana DeBoe) and celebrate with her friends. The film, directed by Murphy from a screenplay by Broadway scribes Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, also stars Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Tracey Ullman and Mary Kay Place.

Watch the full teaser trailer at the link: here.

