Truman Marrs Murphy, 86, of Tompkinsville, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. He was born on October 2, 1934, the son of the late Frank Murphy and Mertie (Thompson) Murphy. He proudly served his country in The United States Army. He retired from Glasgow Building Supply where he worked for 40 plus years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Geneva Murphy of Tompkinsville; one son, Greg Murphy of Tompkinsville; two sisters, Geraldine Head of Louisville, Kentucky, and Jean Allen of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Hannah Murphy also survives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Leonard Dale Murphy; one sister, Willadean Murphy; one son, Ricky Dale Murphy.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in Skaggs Creek Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow, Kentucky. Terry Mahaney will officiate the service. Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday morning after 8:00 a.m. until time for the service at 2:00 p.m.

