Taylor Marie Carter, 19, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.  The Bowling Green, KY native was a former CNA at the Medical Center at Scottsville and a 2019 graduate of Allen County-Scottsville High School.  She was a daughter of Elvis John William Carter and Crystal Leann Trivette Beck, who survives.

She is survived by her father: Johnny and Latonya Carter, Scottsville, KY;

Her mother: Crystal and Jeff Beck, Bowling Green, KY;

4 brothers: Blake Carter and Matthew Hawks, both of Scottsville, KY; Connor Trivette and Cannan Mooneyhan, both of Bowling Green, KY;

3 sisters: Alyson Carter and Sarah Hawks, both of Scottsville, KY; Zala Mooneyhan, Bowling Green, KY;

Maternal grandmothers: Deborah Flowers and husband, Roy and Lora Huston, all of Franklin, KY;

Maternal grandfather: Robert Wayne Trivette and wife, Cathy, Clarksville, TN;

Paternal grandmothers: Annie Mae Carter and Latrice Holder, both of Adolphus, KY;

Paternal grandfather: Marvin Mesker and wife, Linda, Scottsville, KY;

She was preceded in death by a paternal grandfather: Bracie Carter.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Sloan and Bro. Marvin Mesker officiating and burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday and after 7:00 A.M. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.  According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association social distancing and face mask are recommended and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.

 

