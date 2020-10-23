Netflix Releases Trailer For The Upcoming Holiday Film ‘Christmas Chronicles 2’

Netflix has dropped the trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2, the sequel to Netflix’s 2018 movie The Christmas Chronicles. The movie once again features Kurt Russell reprising his role as Santa Claus, as well as Goldie Hawn’s portrayal as Mrs. Claus. Also returning for the sequel is Kate Pierce, Julian Dennison, Kimberly Williams Paisley, Judah Lewis and Jahzir Bruno.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 will drop on Netflix on November 25, just in time for the 2020 holiday season. The Christmas Chronicles was a smash hit on the streaming service, and was viewed over 20 million times within its first week of release. The original Christmas Chronicles was also the first time real-life couple Russell and Hawn had appeared in a movie together since 1987’s Overboard.​

Check out the trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2 at the link: here.

