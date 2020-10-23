Mr. Wildon “Bill” Key of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Wesley Manor in Louisville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 87 years, 10 months, and 6 days.

He was born in Bow (Cumberland County), Kentucky on Friday, December 16, 1932, the son of Sellie Vanis and Naomi Webbie (Guthrie) Key. He was a Union Steward for General Electric retiring after 37.5 years, member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church, and Masonic Lodge #255.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Key, brother, Walter Pangburn Key, sister, Dorla Hood, and nephew, Joe Hood.

He is survived by his children, Mark Key (Jennifer) of Louisville, Kentucky, Sandy Lester (Danny) of Taylorsville, Kentucky, and Terry King of Louisville, Kentucky; sisters, Nada Groce and Becky Rush, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Carolyn Mayfield Key of Louisville, Kentucky; niece, Patricia (and Walter) Brown of Livingston, Tennessee; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and special friend, Grace Beck.

The funeral service will be 10:00 am (EST) Monday, October 26, 2020, at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40291 with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is 12:00-6:00 pm (EST) Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts: American Heart Association.

