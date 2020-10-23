Geneva Pearl (Hollinsworth) England, 90, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 21st, at NHC Healthcare. Geneva was born in Burkesville, KY, on February 23, 1930, a daughter of the late Viola Smith and Guy Hollinsworth.

In November of 1962, she married Huie England, and he preceded her in death on May 18, 2005. She was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church.

Geneva is survived by two sons Hugh England, and wife, Frankie, of Glasgow, KY and Shannon Gootee, of Bowling Green, KY; and a sister, Mary Louise Gootee, of Glasgow, KY.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, John Logan and Ralph Clifton Hollinsowrth, and a sister, Neda Belle Graves.

Private funeral services were held. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Her family served as pallbearers. Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.