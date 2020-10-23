Friday 23rd October 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Geneva Pearl (Hollinsworth)  England

  • @ 2:07 pm

Geneva Pearl (Hollinsworth)  England, 90, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 21st, at NHC Healthcare. Geneva was born in Burkesville, KY,  on February 23, 1930, a daughter of the late Viola Smith and Guy Hollinsworth.
In November of 1962, she married Huie England, and he preceded her in death on May 18, 2005. She was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church.

Geneva is  survived by two sons Hugh England, and wife, Frankie, of Glasgow, KY and Shannon Gootee, of Bowling Green, KY; and a sister, Mary  Louise Gootee, of Glasgow, KY.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, John Logan and Ralph Clifton Hollinsowrth, and a sister, Neda Belle Graves.

Private funeral services were held. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Her family served as pallbearers. Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC