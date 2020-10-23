Elsie Jean Garmon, 71, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, passed away October 21, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late James Claude and Elnora Poynter Piper.

She is survived by five children: Sandra Bailey “Timmy Kirby’, Connie Fields “David”, Eddie Garmon “Penny”, Danny Garmon and Tammy Riley; eighteen grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren, one brother: Bill Jewell; one sister: Bernice Rock. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Ford Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.