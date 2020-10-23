Della Frances Hurt Strode, 85, Tompkinsville, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. Born March 19, 1935 in Willow Shade, KY she was a daughter of the late N C and Sally (Shaw) Hurt.

She worked in sewing factories and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include daughters, Joyce (Terry) Blythe, Brandenburg and Barbara (Mickey) White, Marrowbone; sons Jody Strode, Tompkinsville and Kenny (Sylvia) Strode, Ft Run; one sister, Minnie Pearl Bryant, Edmonton; grandchildren, Stephen and Michael Blythe, Angie Tucker, Mark Strode, Michell Norris, Mary Blankenship, Tyler Simpson, and Timothy Dale Strode; several great grandchildren; and special friend, Patricia Copas.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, were her husband, James Edward Strode; son, Jackie Strode; daughter, Betty Blankenship; sisters, Oshea Huff and Hilda Lynn; and brothers Buddy Hurt and Paul Ballard.

A private family funeral will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Darrell Bartley officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Monroe County. A walk through visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, 3:00-7:00 P.M. and on Sunday, October 25, 2020 after 8:00 A.M. until time of services at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral fund or the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.