United States Army Lieutenancy Colonel, Retired (LTC(R)) Ken Britt died at the TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow Kentucky on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the age of 61.

LTC(R) Britt is survived by his wife of 38 years, Dr. Donna Britt; their son Kenneth Neuendorf, a military veteran of the 18th Airborne Corps Artillery, and daughter-in-law Maj. Kyle Neuendorf, stationed at Travis Air Force Base, CA, four grandchildren, Seth, Haelie, James and Lucas; his father Trulon Britt Jr., mother Mable H. Britt, brother Steven Britt (Susan), Greenfield, IN, three nieces, Amanda Keeton (Tim) of New Palestine, IN, Kelli Britt of Ingalls, IN, and Jennifer Estes (Mike) of New Palestine IN.

A native of Kentucky, Ken spent most of his life in the Hoosier state of Indiana before enlisting into the Army as an Infantry soldier in 1980. He received a US Army commission in the Field Artillery Branch through the Officer Candidate School program in 1982, and as the Distinguished Military Graduate accepted an early Regular Army appointment in 1984.

LTC(R) Britt served in all the traditional military assignments, commanding field artillery batteries with the 7th Infantry Division (Light) at Fort Ord, California and at Fort Sill Oklahoma before being selected to serve as an Assistant Professor of Military Science and Leadership Studies instructor at the Virginia Military Institute. Other assignments have included tours with the 10th Mountain Division in New York, two tours of duty in the 2nd Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea and an assignment with the US Army Recruiting Battalion in Nashville, Tennessee. LTC Britt served at the Pentagon on the Army Staff as the Deep Fires Team Chief within the G8’s Precision Strike Division until his retirement from the Army in 2005. Following his retirement, he went back to the Pentagon as a Senior Analyst for the Army Staff’s Force Development Directorate where he remained until this year.

His awards include the Legion of Merit, seven (7) Meritorious Service Medals, three (3) Army Commendation Medals, two (2) Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, two (2) National Defense Service Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, four (4) Overseas Service Ribbons and the Parachutist Badge.

Ken loved Soldiers and had a heart for service. Despite a busy schedule between work and his family business, he was active with the Field Artillery Association, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Ashburn, VA where he served as an Elder, and several other organizations supporting the Army and the National Defense. He served as the Vice Chair Emeritus of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), a non-profit defense association and was the technical advisor to NDIA’s Precision Strike.

Most notably, Ken is the immediate past President of the Association of the United State Army (AUSA) Fairfax-Lee Chapter in Northern Virginia where he spent the last 14 years designing and executing programs to support the nearly 6,000 Soldiers, Civilians, wounded warriors and family members of the Chapter. His fundraising effort culminated in the awards of over 100 scholarships to members and their families. In 2018, Ken was the recipient of the coveted, AUSA “Exceptional Service in Support of National Defense” Award. The AUSA Fairfax Lee Chapter is proud to name their scholarship program the “LTC(R) Ken Britt Scholarship Program” in honor of the beloved Ken Britt.

Funeral service for LTC(R) Ken Britt is being held A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, Glasgow, KY on Saturday October 31, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 until time for services at 2:00 PM.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of Flowers, donations be sent to:

AUSA Fairfax-Lee Chapter

LTC(R) Ken Britt Scholarship Program

PO Box 631

Fort Belvoir, VA 22060

OR donate online:

https://www.ausa.org/chapters/fairfax-lee-chapter

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Britt in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Britt. Please share your message of condolence with the family of Mr. Britt at www.crowfuneralhome.com