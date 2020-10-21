William Sid “Bubo” Johnson, age 78, of Bowling Green departed this life on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was the son of the late James H. and Alpha Omega Wells Johnson.

Sid retired as an internal auditor with Standard Coffee Company, New Orleans, LA, and also worked part-time with the GO bg Transit. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of American Legion Post 23, a Kentucky Colonel and a member and greeter at Living Hope Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– his son, Alan Johnson (Kim) of Tampa, FL; two grandchildren, Annika Sage Johnson and Quinn Robert Johnson; one brother, James Howard Johnson (Ruth) of Elizabethtown and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Living Hope Church, 1805 Westen St, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

VISITATION

2 – 6 pm, Sunday, October 25, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

11 am, Monday, October 26, 2020

Donaldson Cemetery, Celina, TN