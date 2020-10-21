Sylvia Johanna Goodwin Fugate, 63, Beaumont, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. Born August 30, 1957 in Clermont, FL she was the daughter of the late Beatrice Goodwin and Chester Goodwin Sr.

She worked as a licensed insurance agent for 37 years and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband, Cash Fugate; her son, Cash (Kelly) Fugate Jr; her daughters Jaline (Earl) Fadling, and Joleen Fugate; two brothers, Chester Goodwin Jr, and William Hank Goodwin; two sisters, Terry Roberts, and Tina Hill; her grandchildren, Dillan Fadling, William Oberhaus Jr, Matthew Fadling, Caleb Oakley, Victoria Smith, Oaklee Fugate, Kelsey Shive, Tanon Taitingfong and Mind; and one great grandchild, Wrangler Lane Poynter.

Preceding her in death was her sister Melinda Boyd and her uncle Frank Parrish.

Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Beaumont Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, 11:00 A.M.-12:30 P.M.

Due to Covid regulations, face masks are required and social distancing is recommended.