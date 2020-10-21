Normon Lee Davis, 91, of Bee Spring passed away at 7:00 PM Monday Oct. 19, 2020 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a retired truck driver for Tony Scott Trucking and a member of New Home General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Mose Davis and Bessie Blanton Davis and the husband of the late Mary Frances Farris Davis.

Public visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:30 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in Dit Vincent Cemetery.

Surviving are two daughters, Anna Lindsey of Brownsville and Shirley Bush of Sunfish; seven sons, Larry Davis of Segal, Garry Davis (Karen) of Mammoth Cave, James Hunt, Danny Hunt (Lisa) and Tracy Hunt (Renea) all of Bee Spring and Roger Hunt (Peggy) and Dale Hunt (Truley) both of Sweeden; a brother, Joy Davis (Vickie) of Segal; 20 grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren.