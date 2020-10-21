Marla Michelle Reneau Stewart, 54, Smiths Grove, died Saturday at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. A native of Glasgow, she was a daughter of Martha Powell Reneau Harrison of Fountain Run and the late David Isaac Reneau. She was formerly a maintenance worker at Mammoth Cave National Park.

Survivors include her mother Martha Harrison; two sons: Philip Matthew Stewart of Glasgow and Clay Lee Lovell of Fountain Run; one sister, Davie Reneau.

The family chose cremation with a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.