Larry Wayne Bellamy age 70 of Park City passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Nashville. He was born on December 19, 1949 in Barren County to Riley W. Bellamy of Park City and the late Josephine Cannon Bellamy.

Larry was a farmer and served in the U S Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Woodland United Baptist Church.

Besides his father he is survived by one son, Tracy Bellamy and wife Amy of Glasgow; one grandson, Thomas Bellamy of Glasgow; two brothers, Mike Bellamy ( Mary Ann) and Jonathan Bellamy ( Lisa Kelsay) both of Park City; two nephews, Brandon and Kameron Bellamy; two nieces, Ashley Bellamy Frieberg (Mike) and Kallie Bellamy and his cousins, Jeff and Kim Cannon.

Services for Larry Wayne Bellamy will be held at a later date. Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel assisting the family with the arrangements