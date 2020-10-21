Bette Midler Shares First Look From ‘Hocus Pocus’ Reunion With Sarah Jessica Parker And Kathy Najimy

Bette Midler shared a first-look teaser from rehearsal with her “Hocus Pocus” co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who are preparing to reunite for a Halloween virtual event on Oct. 30, 2020.

The 74-year-old Midler captioned the pic, that shows the trio rehearsing in full costume in front of a green screen, “Your 3 fav witches – @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME – are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET. The virtual event is titled “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover,” and promises to be one of the “hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year.” Virtual event tickets are priced at $10, and will benefit NYRP, an organization that Midler began back in 1995 to help preserve open green spaces in New York City.

“Hocus Pocus” was released in1993. It follows a comedic trio of witches who are accidentally resurrected by a teenager in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween. The film received mixed reviews from critics at the time, but was rediscovered by audiences who made it the cult classic that it is today.

