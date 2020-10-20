Wanda Houchens Finn, 66 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Holly Thomas Houchens and Joyce Elmore Houchens.

She is survived by her husband Buddy Finn; two daughters: Donna Taylor and her husband Darren, Ashley Finn; one son: Kevin Deweese; two grandchildren: Kobe Deweese and Hannah Deweese; one brother: David Houchens and his wife Phyllis; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special cousin who was like a sister: Teresa Jones; special friends: Patricia Woodcock, Anita Edmunds and Diana McCandless

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Jerry Lee Houchens and Charles T. Houchens; paternal grandparents: Holly and Nettie Lee Houchens; maternal grandparents: Zera and Rose Elmore.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.