Jessie Pearl (Brown) Webb, 80, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, October 19th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Pearl was born in Clay County, TN on February 17, 1940, a daughter of the late Erma (Evans) and B. Brown.

She worked in various sewing factories throughout her life, and she also worked in landscaping.

On November 25, 1958, she married William “Bill” Webb in Clay County, TN, and he preceded her in death.

Pearl is survived by a daughter, Yvonna Lynn Webb, and Linda, of Tompkinsville, KY;

two sons Michael Ray Webb, and Sharon, of Gamaliel, KY; William Neal Webb, and Reena, of Tompkinsville, KY; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Also surviving are a sister, Shirley Tayse, of Red Boiling Springs, TN. and a brother, Carl Brown, of Muncie, IN.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by several other brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 22nd at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation is Wednesday, 5-8 PM, and Thursday, 9 AM until 1 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Ebenezer Cemetery.