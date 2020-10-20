Hon. Benjamin L. Dickinson, 78, Glasgow, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. He was a son of the late Samuel W. Dickinson and Esther Hauff Dickinson. Among his many attributes, he had served as both District Judge and Circuit Judge for the Barren-Metcalfe Circuit, and was a member and elder of First Christian Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include his wife Sondra Bowman Dickinson and their three children Dawn, Sam Day, and Anna.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Funeral services will be held 2pm Friday at the First Christian Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Thursday and after 12 noon Friday at the church. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Rotary Scout Reservation Foundation, c/o Sam Dickinson, 102 E. Wayne St., Glasgow; First Christian Church; or to a favorite charity.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.