Harold Ray Creek, 79, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Scottsville, KY native was an auto mechanic, former employee of Oliver Auto Salvage, avid race car driver and golfer and attended East End Baptist Church. He was a son of the late George Benjamin Creek and Ethel Mae Reeves Creek.

He is survived by his wife: Clydie Creek, Scottsville, KY;

1 son: Kevin Creek (Tonya), the Trammel Community;

2 daughters: Lisa Marie Vest (Scott), Elwood, IN and Gail Parrish (Josh), Holland, KY;

1 sister: Martha Sisco (David), Scottsville, KY;

7 grandchildren: Krystal Creek, Ashley Creek (Steven), Alexis Creek, Seth Parrish (Kassey), Shea Parrish, Dusty Trueblood and Kyle Vest;

7 great grandchildren and

Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Walter B. Creek, Buford Creek, Gene Creek and Charles Creek and 4 sisters: Helen Stinson, Barbara Frost and infant sisters: Nancy Creek and Elizabeth Creek.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Harper and Bro. Chris Calvert officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and after 7:00 a.m. until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are recommended and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.