Tuesday 20th October 2020
Harold Ray Creek

  • @ 11:34 am

Harold Ray Creek, 79, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care.  The Scottsville, KY native was an auto mechanic, former employee of Oliver Auto Salvage,  avid race car driver and golfer and attended East End Baptist Church.  He was a son of the late George Benjamin Creek and Ethel Mae Reeves Creek. 

He is survived by his wife:  Clydie Creek, Scottsville, KY; 

1 son:  Kevin Creek (Tonya), the Trammel Community; 

2 daughters:  Lisa Marie Vest (Scott), Elwood, IN and Gail Parrish (Josh), Holland, KY; 

1 sister:  Martha Sisco (David), Scottsville, KY; 

7 grandchildren:  Krystal Creek, Ashley Creek (Steven), Alexis Creek, Seth Parrish (Kassey), Shea Parrish, Dusty Trueblood and Kyle Vest; 

7 great grandchildren and 

Several nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by 4 brothers:  Walter B. Creek, Buford Creek, Gene Creek and Charles Creek and 4 sisters:  Helen Stinson, Barbara Frost and infant sisters:  Nancy Creek and Elizabeth Creek. 

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Harper and Bro. Chris Calvert officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and after 7:00 a.m. until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.   According to the Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association, social distancing and face masks are recommended and NO PUBLIC lounge is available. 

 

