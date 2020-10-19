Stanley Earl (Sonny) Williams Jr, 88, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence. Born July 9, 1932 in Burkesville, KY he was a son of the late Stanley Hewitt and Rosie (McFarland) Williams and the husband of 67 ½ years of Sally McCoy Williams, who survives. He was a farmer and a member of the Coral Hill Baptist Church. He was veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors other than his wife, include one daughter, Margaret (Billy) Soards, Glasgow; one granddaughter, Melissa Gibson, Glasgow; one great granddaughter, Heather Emmitt; one great great grandson, Landon Rippy; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, besides his parents, were 4 brothers, Lester, Marvin, Russell and Cecil Williams; four sisters Letha Godsea, Ruby Glackman, Nellie Westmoreland and Dora Wiley.

Private funeral services, with limited seating, will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Refuge Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 3:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after 8:00 A.M. until time of the funeral at 1:00 P.M.

Due to Covid restrictions, mask is required, social distancing recommended and temperature will be taken.