Mad Max Spin-Off ‘Furiosa’ To Star Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Casting news has been announced for the upcoming “Mad Max” sequel which focuses on the character of Furiosa, who was portrayed by actress Charlize Theron in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road”. Theron will not reprise the role for the new flick, and will instead be played by “Glass” star Anya Taylor-Joy. Taylor-Joy who will portray a younger version of Furiosa in the spin-off. Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in the movie.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” was a box office smash in 2015, and went on to win six Oscars out of its 10 nominations. Currently, there is no word on when production will begin on Furiosa, and no release date has been set.

