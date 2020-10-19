Lennis Amos Ballard, 69, of Arlington VA, formerly Glasgow, KY, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital, after a brief illness. He was born November 25, 1950 to the late Rev. Martin and the late Nina Ballard. He was a member of Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Amos is survived by his wife, Meg (Manning); four daughters, Karen (Keith) Robbins of Glasgow, Stephanie Trent, Neicy (Kevin) Trent of Hardyville, Mary (Ryan) Eichorst of Munfordville; four sisters, Mattie Wilkerson, Martha (Danny) Coomer, Zeba Thomas, Brenda (Greg) Vincent; four brothers, Teddy Ballard, Leonard (Brandy) Ballard, Joe Ballard, Luke Ballard; parents-in-law, Jim (Dorothy) Manning; brother-in-law, Chris (Paula) Manning; sisters-in-law, Judy Manning and Georgina Ballard; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Frankie, Richard, Johnny Ballard; mother-in-law, Fran Manning; sister-in-law Lou Ella Ballard; brothers-in-law Butch Manning and Floyd Wilkerson; niece Chelsea Manning.

Graveside funeral service for Amos will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 22nd at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave KY. Visitation will be 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, at A F Crow & Son Funeral Home, Glasgow KY.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Ballard in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.

