Kathleen Stewart Davis, 89, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, October 18th, at Christian Health Care in Bowling Green, KY.

Kathleen was born in Tompkinsville, KY on June 25, 1931, a daughter of the late Samantha Jazziebell (Eads) and John Wesley Stewart.

She was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church. She was retired from working at Key Work Clothes.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her husbands, Ermel Dodson, and Bill Davis; and a daughter, Sheena Gearlds; six sisters, Clorene Dyer, Elva Scott, Eugenia Stewart, Bertha Stewart, Beulah Graham and Maymie Stewart, and seven brothers, Oscar, Mitchell, Elvin, Homer, Barlow, Bennett and William Frank Stewart, and a step daughter-in-law, Marci Dodson.

Kathleen is survived by two grandchildren, Justin Gearlds, and wife, Amy, and Cory Gearlds, and wife, Lauren, all of Bowling Green, KY; two great grandchildren, Harper and Finn Gearlds, and was expecting another great grandchild in February. Also surviving are two step daughters, Patty Graves, and husband, Ricky, of Tompkinsville, KY; Minnie Moss, and husband, Dewey, of Tipton, IN; three step sons Waymon Allen Dodson, of Summer Shade, KY; and Morris Gail Dodson, of Summer Shade, KY, and Carlos Warley, of Indianapolis, IN.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21st at First Baptist Church of Tompkinsville. Burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation is Tuesday, 5-8 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, and Wednesday, 9:00 AM until service time at 1 PM at Tompkinsville First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Sheena’s Christian Soldiers.