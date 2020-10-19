Monday 19th October 2020
Kathleen Gosnell, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  The Axtell, KY native was a homemaker and member of Maple Grove General Baptist Church.  She was a daughter of the late Wilbert Maurice Cotton and Elizabeth May Rakin Cotton and wife of the late Donald Lee Gosnell.

She is survived by 1 son: J.R. Sutton, Scottsville, KY;

2 daughters: Kathy Sue Gosnell and husband, James, Adolphus, KY and Elizabeth May Watson and husband, Timmy, Scottsville, KY;

2 brothers: Eugene Cotton, Owensboro, KY and Charles E. Cotton and wife, Matilda,of Beaver Dam, KY;

1 sister: Rose Mary Simpson, Elizabethtown, KY;

1 sister-in-law: Patricia Cotton, Beaver Dam, KY;

7 grandchildren: Heather Block; Donna Michelle Terry; Anthony Brian Johnson; Kyle Keith Johnson; Donovan Sutton; Shonda May Gosnell and James Thurman Gosnell;

6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 1 great grandson: Benjamin Johnson and 2 brothers: John Allen Cotton and Clarence Lee Cotton.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Jonathan Marsh officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 7:00 A.M. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home. According to Kentucky Funeral Director’s Association social distancing and face mask are recommended and NO PUBLIC lounge is available.

