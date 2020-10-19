Georgia Mae Carver, age 72, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. She was owner of Green River Hill Grocery where she greeted people daily. She was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Lloyd Kidd and the late Pauline Kidd and wife of the late Jack Carver.

She is survived by one daughter, Candy Gray (Bruce), Glasgow, KY; one son, Danny Rhea Carver (Desta), Munfordville, KY; three grandchildren, Tyler Carver, Averi Gray, Taylen Gray.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Curtis Slinker officiating. Interment will be at Timberlake Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.