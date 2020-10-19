Clifton Eugene “Gene” Owen, 76, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 at his residence in Glasgow. He was born in Barren County, July 16, 1944 to the late Edwin and Thelma Grizzle Owen. Mr. Owen retired from FRECC as a lineman after 44years. He was a 1965 graduate of Temple Hill High School and was of the Baptist Faith. Gene was a member of the Glasgow Golf & Country Club for many years. He loved to fish and hunt, but one of his greatest joys was watching his grandson Chase play golf.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Brenda Payne Owen; one brother, Ellywn Owen and a sister, Anna Brooks.

Survivors include his Lady Friend, Betty Jo Walker of Franklin; daughter, Kim Landrum (Bobby) of Glasgow; grandson, Chase Landrum of Glasgow; his aunt, Neta Hunt of Glasgow.

Funeral service will be 11:00am Wednesday, October 21st at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00pm – 8:00pm and on Wednesday morning until time for service at the funeral home.