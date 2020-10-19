Adele Set To Make Debut As Host Of “Saturday Night Night Live” This Weekend

Adele announced over the weekend that she is set to host next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, on Oct. 24. “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!!” Adele wrote on Instagram on Sunday, “And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020, right?”

Adele will be joined by musical guest H.E.R. on the show. “I love her SO much, I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all,” Adele wrote.

Adele last appeared on SNL in 2015, when she was promoting her album 25. She was previously on he show in 2008, to promote her debut 19.

Adele Is Going to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’! Via www.justjared.com Adele is making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut! The “Hello” singer will host…

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com