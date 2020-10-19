Edina Korkutovic Richmond age 36 of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at home on Saturday October 17, 2020. Edina was born in Vlasenica, Bosnia and Herzgovina to the late Aljo Korkutovic and Timka Korkutovic of Bowling Green.

Edina is survived by her husband Chris Richmond of Bowling Green. One daughter Eldina Rekic of Austria. Two sons Dino Richmond and Alen Richmond of Bowling Green. She is survived by siblings: Mina (Hasudin) Uvalic of Hartford Connecticut, Zemina (Osman) Musiic, Fatima (Mujo) Piric, Sabina (Mirhet) Glibanovic, Ajsa (Rifet) Ferizovic, Musto (Hamsa) Korkutovic, all of Bowling Green. Father in law and Mother in law Ron and Lisa Richmond of Bowling Green , Brother in law Cory Richmond of Bowling Green, Brother in law Tommy (Tami) Richmond of Scottsville Kentucky, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and several dear friends.

Private graveside service was Sunday October 18th at The Bosnian Center Cemetery Bowling Green. The family asks for privacy due to COVID-19 and several people in the family being highly susceptible at this time to mourn. In lieu of flowers there has been a gofundme setup for a fund for her children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/edina-korkutovic-richmond-children-

Edina fought so strongly and bravely breast and lymph node cancer for 2 1/2 years like a warrior. She will be dearly missed by her husband, children, family, and friends.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel