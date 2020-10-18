Police: Woman arrested in 2009 murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lexington police say a woman has been arrested in connection to a 2009 murder case. According to news reports, 34-year-old Rachel Martin has been charged with murder for the death of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, the owner of Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge, was found suffering from a head injury at his home in May 2009. Sowers eventually died at a local hospital due to blunt force trauma. Lexington police say Martin was taken into custody Friday. She is booked at Lincoln County Regional jail pending extradition to Lexington.