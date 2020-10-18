KSP Investigates Officer Involved Shooting

Greenville, Ky. (Muhlenberg County) – The Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Greenville Police Department in reference to a barricaded subject on Friday, October 16, 2020, at approximately 6:12 PM.

Preliminary investigations revealed Greenville Police Officers went to a residence in the 400 block of James Street to serve a mental health warrant on an adult male. While at the scene, the male subject discharged a firearm at officers before barricading himself in his basement.

Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was requested, and negotiations began after communication was established with the subject. At approximately 2:10 AM, the subject exited his residence brandishing a rifle in a threatening manner. In response, a Kentucky State Trooper discharged his agency issued weapon, striking the subject.

The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office. No officers were injured during the incident, and the subject was the sole occupant of the residence. The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.