KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Magoffin County

Salyersville, KY. (October 17, 2020) – Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call of a two vehicle fatal collision in Magoffin County at approximately 9:08 P.M. on October 16, 2020. The collision occurred on East Mountain Parkway at the 68 mile marker in the Salyersville community of Magoffin County.

Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers found that 36 year old Joey Lewis of Banner was operating a 2000 Ford Econoline cargo van in the West bound lane of East Mountain Parkway when his vehicle crossed the centerline, striking a 2019 GMC Acadia operated by 65 year old William Turner of Garrett. Lewis was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper John Dixon.

Trooper Dixon was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Magoffin County Rescue Squad, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service