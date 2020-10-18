Federal appeals court upholds Kentucky abortion law

FILE - In this July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky., the state's only abortion clinic. Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron, an anti-abortion supporter, said Friday, March 27, 2020, that abortions should cease as part of the governor's order halting elective medical procedures in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan, File)

A federal appeals court has upheld a decades-old Kentucky law requiring abortion clinics to have written agreements with a hospital and an ambulance service in case of medical emergencies. The 2-1 decision by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals reverses a federal judge’s ruling, who had said the law violated constitutionally protected due process rights. However, in Friday’s ruling, the appeals court rejected that argument and instead countered the “district court erred in concluding that Kentucky would be left without an abortion facility.” The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky said Friday’s ruling would subject health care providers to “needless red tape.”