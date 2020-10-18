Eurma Payne Finn, 87, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Barren County, December 10, 1932 to the late Virgie Smith Payne Kingrey. In 1948 she married her loving late husband, Horace Finn, Jr. and had a wonderful marriage for 51 years. Eurma was a factory worker at KY Pants for 18 years and then worked for Barren County Health and Rehab for 10 years where she retired. After she retired, she became a caregiver and was a member of Coral Hill Baptist Church for over 12 years.

Survivors include, four daughters, Carla Houchens, Anita (Larry) Houchens, Teresa (Jimmy) Lane, June (Chuck) Bennett, all of Glasgow, Kentucky; ten grandchildren, Larry “Buck” (Angie) Houchens, Sammy (Angie) Houchens, Michael Scott Houchens, Wally Houchens, Amanda Lane Brown, Joey Lane, Jamie (Todd) Clark, Justin Basil, Brittany Bennett (J. T. Coffey), Michael Bennett; thirty-two great grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren; and one loving pet, Laney.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is preceded in death by one grandson, Matthew Basil; one great-great grandchild, Lane Houchens; four sisters, Aline Lowe, Marie Lowery, Ollie Thomas, Mertle Morgan; one brother, Marion Payne; and one son-in-law, Buddy Houchens.

The funeral service for Mrs. Finn will be Tuesday, October 20th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM Tuesday morning until time for the service.