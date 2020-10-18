Berford Wayne High, age 81, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a courageous struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was a long-time resident of Cave City, Kentucky.

Wayne was born on October 31, 1938 at home on the family farm in Metcalfe County, Kentucky to the late Clay Clinker and Norene Jackson High. He proudly served his country by serving a tour of duty with the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1967.

For many years he worked alongside many friends at the Mammoth Cave Garment Factory in Cave City. Wayne retired in 2003 after completing a 10-year career working for the city of Cave City in the maintenance department and as the official photographer and videographer for the city. He was a faithful member of Little Hope Baptist Church.

Wayne enjoyed taking pictures and over the years photographed countless weddings and other events for many friends in Cave City and surrounding areas. Wherever there was a gathering, Wayne was there with his camera.

He particularly enjoyed serving his community nearly 40 years as a member of the Cave City Volunteer Fire Department as photographer and firefighter. He helped distribute fruit to the community at Christmas and, more than once, that was Wayne High wearing the Santa Claus suit on the fire truck in the local Christmas Parade. Wayne received many awards during his lifetime including being the top responder in the fire department for several years. One of his greatest honors was being chosen as Citizen of the Year by the Cave City Chamber of Commerce in 2003.

Survivors include his sister Eva High Sheffield of Tompkinsville, KY; brothers Lloyd Eugene High of Lafayette, IN and Carroll Thomas High (Carol) of Greenbrier, TN; and a great many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services with Danny Sexton officiating will be at 11 AM at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel on Monday, October 19. DAV Chapter 20 of Barren County will provide military rites for burial at the Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4 to 8 PM on Sunday, October 18 and after 9 AM on Monday until time of services.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made in Wayne’s name to the Cave City Fire Department.

Due to the current Covid-19 Crisis the KY Governor has mandated that all visitors shall wear a mask or face covering and maintain safe distancing of 6 feet. Hugging and shaking hands are discouraged. No food or drink is allowed as the lounge is closed due to the virus.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City is honored to assist the family with the arrangements in their time of need.