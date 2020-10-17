Undelivered absentee ballots found in dumpster in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A U.S. Postal Service worker is no longer employed there following an investigation into the discovery of 112 unopened absentee ballots inside a dumpster in Kentucky. News outlets report a contractor found the ballots in eastern Jefferson County on Thursday. The ballots had not been filled out. U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General Special Agent Scott Balfour said in a statement the ballots were returned to the Postal Service to be properly delivered. Balfour said Friday the individual is no longer employed by the Postal Service and the case has been turned over to the U.S. attorney’s office, Balfour said.