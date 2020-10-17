High case counts continue in Kentucky; outbreak at prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A surge in daily COVID-19 cases is continuing in Kentucky as officials report an outbreak at a state prison. The governor’s office Friday reported 1,319 new cases. It’s the third day in a row the state has surpassed 1,200 positives. There were four reported deaths Friday. Beshear continued to urge residents to wear masks in public and keep gatherings to 10 people or fewer. An outbreak at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County infected 17 inmates and two staff. The governor said the entire prison will be tested.