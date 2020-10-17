Giraffe at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A 29-year-old giraffe at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo has died. The zoo announced on social media that Kiah, a reticulated giraffe, died on Wednesday. It says 29 is well past life expectancy for giraffes in human care. The Evansville Courier & Press reports Kiah had “age-related difficulties that were severely affecting her quality of life,” leading zoo officials to decide to euthanize her. Kiah’s long-time companion and fellow giraffe Kizzie died unexpectedly in February at age 19. Mesker Park has one giraffe remaining, 3-year-old Clementine, who lives in a habitat with two zebras as company.