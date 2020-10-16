Joaquin Phoenix Reuniting With ‘Gladiator’ Director Ridley Scott for Napoleon Biopic

Joaquin Phoenix and director Ridley Scott are teaming up for the film Kitbag, a movie about French military leader Napoleon.

Phoenix will play Napoleon, with the film reportedly giving viewers an “original and personal” look at Napoleon through his relationship with Josephine, his wife and arguable “true love” of sorts. No official start dates have been announced, but it is believed that Scott will begin production of Kitbag immediately after wrapping Gucci, the Lady Gaga-featuring drama that’s currently set to shoot in in Italy in March. Scott wrapped work on The Last Duel with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon earlier this week.

