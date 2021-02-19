Philadelphia Eagles to trade QB Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. In exchange for the quarterback, the Colts will send a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Eagles.

The 28-year-old Wentz completed a career-low 57.4% of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and an NFL-high 15 interceptions in 12 starts last season. The Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017 but were quarterbacked by backup Nick Foles throughout the playoffs after Wentz sustained a season-ending injury.

The Eagles gave Wentz a four-year, $128 million contract extension in 2019 which includes $107 million guaranteed. The team will take a $33.8 million dead salary cap hit this season because of Wentz’s extension, and Indianapolis will pay the remainder of Wentz’s contract. He is owed a $10 million roster bonus in March.

The Eagles will play Jalen Hurts at quarterback in 2021. Hurts, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, took over as the Eagles’ starter in Week 13 of the 2020 season.

